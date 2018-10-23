Hey, readers! It’s time to play our favorite game: 2016 Rutgers or 2018 Michigan State?

You have to answer whether each of the following stats applies to 2016 Rutgers or 2018 MSU in their contest against Michigan. Take a deep breath and give yourself an opportunity to revisit that night in Piscataway. Are the memories starting to flood in? Okay, good. Let’s begin.

(1) This team failed to exceed 100 yards in total offense.

(2) This team did not average more than two yards per play.

(3) This team had fewer total yards than one of the teams in the game had penalty yards.

(4) This team had fewer rushing yards than Michigan had points.

(5) This team rushed for less than one yard per carry.

(6) This team did not complete more than 25 percent of its passes.

(7) This team failed to convert a single third or fourth down.

(8) This team failed to have more first downs than punts.

(9) This team did not enter into Michigan territory more than three times.

(10) This team entered Michigan territory one time only because of a Michigan turnover.

Okay, time’s up. Pencils down. Are you ready for the answers?

I should say “answer” because these were all trick questions. The answer to all 10 is “Both.”

That’s right. Last Saturday, Michigan’s defense did not just decimate MSU’s offense. It did something much more devastating. The Wolverines turned the Spartans’ offense into Rutgers.