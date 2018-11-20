In 2014-15, Michigan athletics hit rock bottom.

The football program was ineligible for a bowl for the third time in seven years. The basketball program failed to make the NIT, let alone the NCAA Tournament, after injuries to Caris LeVert and Derrick Walton. The hockey program didn’t receive an invite to the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season after 22 straight appearances. Off-the-field mishaps and controversies led to athletic director Dave Brandon's resignation and negative headlines.

It was the first time since 1973-74 that all three programs failed to make a bowl or the NCAA Tournament in the same academic calendar, and the Wolverines were the butt of many jokes.

It was a tough time to be a Wolverine. It was difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Four years later, Michigan has zoomed out of the tunnel and is directly in the spotlight.