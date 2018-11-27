This is a column that focuses on the numbers. Sometimes, I highlight fun streaks or notes that I believe will intrigue readers and Michigan fans alike. Most of the time, though, I dive into the stats to either analyze or explain what has previously happened or predict future outcomes or tendencies.

It’s three days later, and I’m still trying to reconcile what happened on Saturday.

That Michigan lost to Ohio State is not what is so head-scratching. A Michigan loss to Ohio State was a reasonable result. The Wolverines were the favorite, but despite the vast number of pundits picking them to beat the Buckeyes (myself included), they were not an overwhelming favorite. S&P+ and Vegas had the same “mindset” so to speak. S&P+ projected that Michigan would edge Ohio State by 4.7 points, and the spread closed with U-M favored by 4.5 points according to OddsShark. S&P+ also gave Michigan a 61-percent chance to win, which meant that, if these rivals clashed five times in Columbus, S&P+ would have expected the Buckeyes to have won twice.

What is so head-scratching is how Michigan lost to Ohio State.