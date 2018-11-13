Eyes are starting to peek at The Game on Nov. 24th if they haven’t already.

Michigan is 9-1 (7-0 Big Ten), was fourth in the playoff committee’s rankings last week and should hold steady in that spot after routing Rutgers, 42-7. Ohio State is also 9-1 (6-1 Big Ten), was 10th in the playoff committee’s rankings last week and may rise a couple of places after a comfortable 26-6 win against Michigan State in East Lansing. With two games left, they’re the only two Big Ten East teams with fewer than three conference losses and still in contention to win the division. It’s likely their showdown in Columbus will decide the East champion and a potential playoff spot.

To ensure that this is all at stake come Nov. 24th, Michigan first has to take care of Indiana at Michigan Stadium this Saturday, which means extending not just one but two winning streaks.