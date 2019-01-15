Inside the Numbers: Michigan, Michigan State on Collision Course
Feb. 24, 2019 and Mar. 9, 2019 should be circled on your calendar.
If they’re not, you should change that immediately.
Why? Those are the two dates when Michigan and Michigan State will face off on the hardwood this season. And those are the two dates that will decide the Big Ten champion.
