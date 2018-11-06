With Michigan having emerged from its three-game midterm against Wisconsin, Michigan State and Penn State unscathed, it’s difficult not to look ahead to The Game. S&P+ gives U-M a 95-percent chance to beat Rutgers and Indiana, so as long as Ohio State doesn’t drop one of its next two games (at MSU and Maryland), The Game will decide the Big Ten East champion.

The good news for the Buckeyes is that, despite flaunting some hideous warts (88th in Run Offense S&P+ and 112th in defensive explosiveness), their excellent passing attack (fourth in passer rating and 12th in Pass Offense S&P+) has prevented them from falling out of the S&P+ top 10 (No. 9) and losing more than once. Led by quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender Dwayne Haskins (3,053 passing yards and 32:6 TD:INT ratio), they have one of the most efficient passing games (second in completion rate and fifth in passing efficiency).

The bad news for the Buckeyes, though, is that Michigan has just the thing to stop them:

The nation’s best pass defense.