Jim Harbaugh wants to run the ball.

He doesn’t just want to run the ball either. He wants to pound it.

This is the offensive identity that he’s constructed at Michigan. He will deploy one, two or even three tight ends at a time. He utilizes his fullback more than almost any other program . He will put in a sixth offensive lineman to add more beef. He will, as he did in 2018, install read-options that make his quarterback’s legs a weapon to be dealt with. All of this to create more gaps to screw with an opponent’s run fits and then ram the ball down the defense’s throat.

He wants to run through them, run over them and wear them down by the game’s end.

When it has a semblance of success, Michigan is almost always the victor. In four years under Harbaugh, the Wolverines are 38-1 when they average at least 2.90 yards per carry in a game.

But when it fails? So does Michigan.

Under Harbaugh, Michigan is 0-13 when it doesn’t average at least 2.90 yards per carry.

This is clearly a problem, and it is for two significant reasons.