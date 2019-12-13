TheWolverine

Head coach Jim Harbaugh's message to his team leading up to the bowl game has also been included inside, along with potentially significant news involving one of the Wolverines' top football recruiting targets still remaining on the 2020 board.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore wideout Tarik Black entered the transfer portal this morning, and we have the latest news on both him and U-M's other standouts at the position, juniors Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Starting with football …

Per someone close to it, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has made it clear that ‘The Team, The Team, The Team’ means playing the entire season, including the bowl game. He has said publicly a number of times that “finish what you started” is his mantra when it comes to playing in bowl games, and it seems clear he was caught off guard a year ago by the guys who opted out.

“Nobody is allowed to quit on the team, and not playing in the bowl game is quitting on your team” was the message. Loud and clear.

As of now, we don’t know anyone who plans to skip the bowl game other than redshirt sophomore Tarik Black, who has not surprisingly entered the transfer portal. This was expected, and this is mutually beneficial for Black and the team. We’ll leave it at that.

From folks close to the Detroiters (impeccable sources — and again, this is as of this week), junior cornerback Ambry Thomas is “100 percent set on returning to Michigan next year” to be U-M’s No. 1 corner, and he and senior corner Lavert Hill plan on playing in the Citrus Bowl.