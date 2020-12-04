TheWolverine

Head coach Jim Harbaugh's future is also discussed inside, along with what Athletic Director Warde Manuel's plans of action are shaping up to be. Things are rolling along much smoother for basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team, meanwhile, and we've provided the latest on some of the elite recruiting targets he's after.

The chances of Michigan playing any more games continues to go down. Yesterday, we reported the COVID outbreak was “significant.” Today, we can confirm that not only is it not getting better … it’s getting worse. We’ve heard from many now that the spread is continuing, and just a few days ago we were told “everything has to go right” in order for the Wolverines to return to the practice field Monday in preparation for Ohio State.

We said in previous updates that the OSU game seemed like a long shot, and that’s how the higher-ups were approaching it. It seems like an even longer one now, and we wouldn’t expect to see U-M take the field in Columbus a week from Saturday.

U-M’s message to recruits’ parents is that the Wolverines are still hoping to play a crossover game in a few weeks, but at this point — and again, a lot would have to go right — it seems doubtful.

So what’s next for head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff? For one, recruiting. As we mentioned, it’s not just the preps U-M has to work on at this point. This has been a tough year for the players with the lockdowns, social distancing, etc., and it has taken its toll. Kids say things in the middle of it that might come across as off the cuff, but there are a number who have talked about “going closer to home,” maybe back closer to a girlfriend, etc., than ever before.

We have no idea what this team will look like next year, but as we said yesterday, there are some positions we are almost certain will take a hit based on conversations that have taken place.

A lot, too, depends on the coaching situation. It’s pretty obvious at this point that the staff won’t return intact, beyond safeties coach Bob Shoop and his off-field issue … and yes, there are questions about Harbaugh’s future. As we’ve said, this job can take its toll on coaches and their families, especially when it’s not going well, and that’s when tough decisions have to be made.