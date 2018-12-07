Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-07 16:26:39 -0600') }} football Edit

INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Football, Hoops & Recruiting, Harrison & More

Vdda2kbbgzlwkyejmfyv
Staff
TheWolverine.com Staff

The latest edition of INSIDE THE FORT, including tidbits on five-star Zach Harrison, four-star Trevor Keegan and much more.

V5mqgskikycgzgnxolab
Zach Harrison
Rivals.com

INSIDE THE FORT: DECEMBER 7

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}