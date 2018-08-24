Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-24 12:28:21 -0500') }} football Edit

INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Football, Hoops & Recruiting Rumblings

Wgtdz4xnuue26aew2q7d
Staff
TheWolverine.com Staff

The latest behind the scenes Michigan football, basketball and recruiting scuttlebutt, with plenty of football included heading toward the Sept. 1 opener with Notre Dame.

INSIDE THE FORT: AUGUST 24


Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}