The latest edition of INSIDE THE FORT, including football, basketball and recruiting tidbits …

Starting with football …

Not much to report here, other than workouts have been every bit as intense as they were last year, and guys seem as dialed in as they've always been under strength coach Ben Herbert. There are some individuals who are projects, and it's make or break years for some.

There will be more in the transfer portal after spring, and some of these guys need to respond or they could well end up there. Others want to go through spring ball and finish a degree before leaving … and without going into detail … well, it’s not that tough to figure out who.

Pep Hamilton has been actively looking for jobs, as we’ve reported. We told you long ago he wouldn’t be calling plays … Josh Gattis’ hire helped that one come to fruition. If he remains on staff (and he’s got a huge contract), it will be in a different capacity, the way Tim Drevno was slated to be before leaving.

We do know there’s a bigger role for Ed Warinner, as we’ve mentioned many times, and he is still expected to get a hefty pay raise. That's in the works.

As for those leaving, Karan Higdon choosing to sit out Michigan’s bowl game obviously rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way, but did it have an impact on what NFL teams think of him as well? NationalFootballPost.com draft expert Dion Caputi helped answer that question, while also revealing what Higdon needs to work on to improve his draft stock at next month’s NFL combine.

“It rubs everybody differently,” Caputi explained. “Some people will make a sweeping generalization about any player who does that, while others will dismiss it and be more understanding of it. Higdon put in his time at Michigan and did everything he could for the program, and after four years there, there’s more of a level of understanding toward guys in his situation.

“Ultimately, there is a significant portion of people who are very understanding and do not hold these sorts of acts against the young men who decide to take that step and focus on their future, but I also think — whether anyone cares to admit it or not — there is a small faction of people who prefer to see these kids finish up their obligations from an athletic standpoint."