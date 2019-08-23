A sample of what's inside:

Today’s practice begins MTSU prep week. They’ll do a trial run for the following game week … they do a walkthrough every Friday before a game, but Saturday will be situational scrimmaging (like last week) and then camp breaks.

It's the time of year when guys separate themselves as starters and contributors come to light. There were only a few tight position battles — as most know, one was at right tackle before redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber got hurt. He’ll be out for quite some time, and those close to it say it very well could be a season-ender.

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner said the reps between Stueber and redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield were to have been split 60-40, most likely, though he wouldn’t mention who was slated to get the 60 vs. the 40. One close to it said Stueber probably would have been that guy, though Mayfield was definitely pushing him.

Until recently, redshirt frosh tackle Ryan Hayes was the only tackle outside of Stueber slowed by an injury. Freshman Trente Jones slid up one spot and has done very well behind Hayes. Guard Nolan Rumler is still the most prepared and ready to play (per two sources, including one who knows offensive line play as well as anyone. He believes Rumler is an All-Big Ten lineman sooner than later). Center Zach Carpenter is assured his four games, too, though he’s been dinged up a bit and has missed some time.

