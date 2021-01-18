The Wolverine was out to watch Traverse City (Mich.) High Central four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham on Saturday, and spoke with him following his team’s 43-30 loss in the state semifinals. Burnham is a priority target for the Wolverines in the next cycle.

Click here for the latest on Burnham's recruitment.

RELATED: Thoughts On Four-Star Michigan LB Target Joshua Burnham's Performance

RELATED: Donovan Edwards On Reaching State, Mike Hart Hire, Moving In At Michigan