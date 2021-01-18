Insider Recruiting Notes On Four-Star Michigan LB Target Joshua Burnham
The Wolverine was out to watch Traverse City (Mich.) High Central four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham on Saturday, and spoke with him following his team’s 43-30 loss in the state semifinals. Burnham is a priority target for the Wolverines in the next cycle.
Click here for the latest on Burnham's recruitment.
RELATED: Thoughts On Four-Star Michigan LB Target Joshua Burnham's Performance
RELATED: Donovan Edwards On Reaching State, Mike Hart Hire, Moving In At Michigan
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook