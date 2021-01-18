 Michigan Wolverines Football: Insider Recruiting Notes On Four-Star Michigan LB Target Joshua Burnham
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-18 09:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Insider Recruiting Notes On Four-Star Michigan LB Target Joshua Burnham

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

The Wolverine was out to watch Traverse City (Mich.) High Central four-star linebacker Joshua Burnham on Saturday, and spoke with him following his team’s 43-30 loss in the state semifinals. Burnham is a priority target for the Wolverines in the next cycle.

Click here for the latest on Burnham's recruitment.

RELATED: Thoughts On Four-Star Michigan LB Target Joshua Burnham's Performance

RELATED: Donovan Edwards On Reaching State, Mike Hart Hire, Moving In At Michigan

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football recruiting target Joshua Burnham had a big game in the state semifinals.
Michigan Wolverines football recruiting target Joshua Burnham had a big game in the state semifinals. (Rivals.com)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}