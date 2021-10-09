 Instant Reactions: Michigan Football Survives Scare At Nebraska
Instant Reactions: Michigan Football Survives Scare At Nebraska

Anthony Broome • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@anthonytbroome

The Michigan Wolverines went into Lincoln on Saturday night and took every punch they could from the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but survived in a 32-29 decision to move to 6-0 on the season.

Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins
Hassan Haskins' strong play helped Michigan to a 32-29 win at Nebraska. (USA Today) (Dylan Widger, USA Today)

{{ article.author_name }}