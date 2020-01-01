News More News
Instant Recap: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' football team fell to Alabama today in the Citrus Bowl, 35-16, in a game that was closer than the score would indicate.

Here's how the entire contest unfolded:

First Half

Freshman wideout Giles Jackson started the game off with a bang today, taking the opening kickoff 50 yards to the 50-yard line.

U-M's offense wasn't able to capitalize, however, going three-and-out.

Alabama scored on its first play of the game, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones tossing an 85-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Jerry Jeudy to grab a 7-0 lead right off the bat.

U-M answered at 7:10 of the first quarter, however, stringing together an 85-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks, tying the game at 7-7.

The Maize and Blue extended their lead to 10-7 with a 36-yard field goal by redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin with only nine seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Nordin nailed his second field goal of the day with 7:16 remaining in the second quarter, connecting on a 42-yarder to put Michigan up 13-7.

Alabama reclaimed the lead when it put together a 75-yard drive that ended with a nine-yard rushing touchdown from junior running back Najee Harris with 3:32 remaining before halftime, putting the Crimson Tide up 14-13.

U-M took both the momentum and the lead into the locker room, however, with Nordin nailing a 57-yard field goal (tied a school record) as the half expired to put Michigan up 16-14 at the break.

Second Half

Alabama drove 75 yards in only four plays to open the second half, with Jones hitting junior receiver DeVonta Smith for a 42-yard touchdown to put the Crimson Tide up 21-16.

The rest of the third quarter was nothing but a punt fest, with four straight punts ensuing (two by each team) to close out the frame.

The Crimson Tide extended their lead to 28-16 when Jones hit tight end Miller Forristall on a 20-yard touchdown pass with 10:01 remaining in the game.

The Maize and Blue's defense came up with a massive three-and-out on Alabama's offense with 6:21 remaining, still giving U-M a slight chance.

Patterson was picked off by defensive back Shyheim Carter on the first play of the series, however, all but ending Michigan's chances.

Alabama ended the game with a 12-play, 75-yard drive that concluded with a two-yard touchdown run by Harris with only 26 seconds remaining to make the score 35-16.

Patterson was picked off by sophomore cornerback Josh Jobe in the end zone on the final play of the game, ending the contest.

The Wolverines finished the year with a 9-4 record.

---

{{ article.author_name }}