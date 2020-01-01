The Michigan Wolverines' football team fell to Alabama today in the Citrus Bowl, 35-16, in a game that was closer than the score would indicate.

Freshman wideout Giles Jackson started the game off with a bang today, taking the opening kickoff 50 yards to the 50-yard line.

U-M's offense wasn't able to capitalize, however, going three-and-out.

Alabama scored on its first play of the game, with redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones tossing an 85-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Jerry Jeudy to grab a 7-0 lead right off the bat.

U-M answered at 7:10 of the first quarter, however, stringing together an 85-yard drive that ended with a seven-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Shea Patterson to redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks, tying the game at 7-7.

The Maize and Blue extended their lead to 10-7 with a 36-yard field goal by redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin with only nine seconds remaining in the first quarter.

Nordin nailed his second field goal of the day with 7:16 remaining in the second quarter, connecting on a 42-yarder to put Michigan up 13-7.

Alabama reclaimed the lead when it put together a 75-yard drive that ended with a nine-yard rushing touchdown from junior running back Najee Harris with 3:32 remaining before halftime, putting the Crimson Tide up 14-13.

U-M took both the momentum and the lead into the locker room, however, with Nordin nailing a 57-yard field goal (tied a school record) as the half expired to put Michigan up 16-14 at the break.