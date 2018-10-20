Michigan took down MSU today, 21-7 in East Lansing — here's how it unfolded.

The Wolverines punted on their opening possession of the game, and MSU began its initial drive at its own 21-yard line.

The drive was stalled, though, when junior linebacker Josh Uche sacked redshirt junior quarterback Brian Lewerke on third down, forcing a punt.

U-M took over at its own 16-yard line, and that's when the rains come.

The game was delayed for an hour and 15 minutes, and resumed at 1:52 PM.

The second quarter began with a bang, when junior quarterback Shea Patterson found sophomore wideout Nico Collins in the back of the end zone for a six-yard score, putting the Wolverines up 7-0.

The contest then turned into a punt fest — seven straight punts ensued, until the 4:07 mark of the second frame.

Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin then attempted a 36-yard field goal for the Maize and Blue, but missed badly.

Two more punts followed (one by each team), and the two squads went into the break with Michigan leading 7-0.