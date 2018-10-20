Instant Recap: Michigan 21, Michigan State 7
Michigan took down MSU today, 21-7 in East Lansing — here's how it unfolded.
First Half
The Wolverines punted on their opening possession of the game, and MSU began its initial drive at its own 21-yard line.
The drive was stalled, though, when junior linebacker Josh Uche sacked redshirt junior quarterback Brian Lewerke on third down, forcing a punt.
U-M took over at its own 16-yard line, and that's when the rains come.
The game was delayed for an hour and 15 minutes, and resumed at 1:52 PM.
The second quarter began with a bang, when junior quarterback Shea Patterson found sophomore wideout Nico Collins in the back of the end zone for a six-yard score, putting the Wolverines up 7-0.
The contest then turned into a punt fest — seven straight punts ensued, until the 4:07 mark of the second frame.
Redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin then attempted a 36-yard field goal for the Maize and Blue, but missed badly.
Two more punts followed (one by each team), and the two squads went into the break with Michigan leading 7-0.
Second Half
The third quarter started off dry, but the rain started once again early in the frame.
U-M fumbled at its own eight-yard line and MSU recovered — the Spartans cashed in on a trick play when redshirt junior wideout Darrell Stewart threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Lewerke at the 11:12 mark, tying the game at 7-7.
Michigan punted on its next possession, but MSU fumbled the return, and fifth-year senior running back Joe Hewlett recovered at the Spartan 46-yard line.
The Maize and Blue gave it right back, though, when Patterson and senior running back Karan Higdon fumbled the exchange at MSU's 23-yard line with 6:40 to go in the frame.
The Spartans went three-and-out, though, and two more punts followed after that.
That's when Michigan made perhaps the play of the game — with 2:35 to go in the third, Patterson found sophomore receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on a 79-yard touchdown along the sideline, giving U-M a 14-7 lead — and the momentum it needed.
From that point on, it was all Wolverines.
The Spartans punted on their next possession, and that's where the third quarter ended.
The Maize and Blue built a two-score lead when sophomore fullback Ben Mason found the end zone on a five-yard touchdown run with 10:21 left in the game, putting Michigan up 21-7.
The Spartans punted yet again on their next possession, and Michigan took over at it its own 25-yard line.
U-M punted and MSU then drove into Michigan territory before turning it over on downs.
Michigan then ran out the clock with Mason and Higdon, before taking a knee.
