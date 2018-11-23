After three games away from home and a victory in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off, Michigan returned to the Crisler Center Saturday.

Going up against Chattanooga, Michigan cruised to victory 83 to 55. Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis led the way with 20 points on six of 10 shooting.

In the first half, Brazdeikis opened up the scoring for the Wolverines. Michigan started the game off strong and never trailed.

Michigan’s defense suffocated the Mocs in the first half as the Wolverines forced the Mocs to shoot 26.7 percent from the field. Chattanooga’s only reliable offense in the first came from three, where the Mocs made four of their 11 attempts.

The Wolverines offense in the first half was led by sophomore forward Isiah Livers who made all four of shots, including two threes. Livers came in early for Brazdeikis who had to check out due to foul trouble early in the first half.

In the opening minutes of the first half, Michigan was all over Chattanooga. Just before the midway mark of the half, Michigan ripped off a 10-0 lead to gain control of the game.Michigan’s lead quickly ballooned to 30-14.

Towards the end of the first half, Michigan’s offense locked in completely and took over the game. The Mocs went on a long scoring drought and missed nine out of their last ten shots to end the half. Because of their defense, the Wolverines took a commanding 20 point lead to the locker room.

To open the second half, Brazdeikis and Poole made back-to-back threes and the Wolverines extended their lead in the opening minutes. Midway through the second half, Michigan went on a run where its offense made five of seven shots while the Mocs missed seven straight shots. During this time, Michigan extended its lead to 28.

It was easy cruising for Michigan the rest of the game. Late in the game, Chattanooga climbed back to make it more respectable with Michigan’s starters on the bench.

Michigan will take on North Carolina at home Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at 9:30 p.m.