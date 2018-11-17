Instant Recap: Michigan Wolverines Football 31, Indiana 20
First Half
The Maize and Blue got off to a hot start on offense, putting a 32-yard field goal on the board from freshman kicker Jake Moody on their opening possession of the game.
The defense made a big play on the Hoosiers' debut drive, when junior linebacker Devin Bush tipped a pass that fell right into the arms of redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour for an interception.
Michigan couldn't capitalize off the pick, though, and was forced to punt.
Indiana then strung together an 80-yard, six-play series that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run by freshman running back Stevie Scott, giving IU a 7-3 lead with 4:14 to go in the first quarter.
Moody then connected on his second field goal of the day on U-M's next possession, nailing a 30-yarder to cut the Hoosier lead to 7-6.
The youngster's third field goal came with 9:56 left in the first half, putting the Wolverines up 9-7.
The lead didn't last long, however, as Indiana grabbed a field goal of its own with 7:39 to go in the half, putting it up 10-9.
A 41-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Shea Patterson to redshirt sophomore tight end Nick Eubanks on the Maize and Blue's next possession gave Michigan the lead back, but a failed two-point conversion kept the score at 15-10.
IU took it right back, though, when redshirt sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey found sophomore wideout Ty Fryfogle in the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown with just 1:33 left in the half, putting the Hoosiers up 17-15.
Michigan had a chance to put points on the board to close out the half when it drove down to the Indiana two-yard line, but saw the clock run out before having a chance to.
Second Half
IU went three-and-out to start the second half, and U-M reclaimed the lead with a two-yard touchdown run by senior running back Karan Higdon at the 9:44 mark of the third quarter, putting the Wolverines back up 22-17.
Things got worse for the Hoosiers on their next series, when sophomore defensive end Kwity Paye forced a fumble and junior viper Khaleke Hudson recovered it at midfield at the 8:32 juncture.
Patterson gave the ball right back, however, when he was picked off by redshirt sophomore safety/linebacker Marcelino Ball on the first play of the drive.
The Maize and Blue extended the lead to 25-17 with 2:08 to go in the third quarter on a 33-yard field goal by Moody (his fourth of the day).
Indiana faked a punt at midfield to begin the game's final frame, but Michigan sniffed it out and took over at its own 44-yard line. The possession ended with a a 23-yard field goal from Moody, putting U-M up 28-17 with 9:55 to go.
IU refused to go away, though, nailing a 36-yard field goal on its next series to trim the Wolverines' lead to 28-20 with 6:10 to go.
Moody nailed his sixth field goal of the day on the Maize and Blue's next possession, giving Michigan a little breathing room at 31-20 with 2:37 left in the game.
Indiana was stopped on downs on its final drive of the game, and the Wolverines then took a knee to run out clock, holding onto the 31-20 victory.
