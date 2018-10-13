Michigan handled Wisconsin in surprising fashion this evening inside The Big House, taking down the Badgers, 38-13.

The first quarter began like a typical, old-fashioned Big Ten slugfest.

Wisconsin only possessed the ball twice (punted each time), and Michigan held it only once. The Wolverines' lone possession resulted in a missed 41-yard field goal by redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin.

The action picked up in the second frame, though, when junior quarterback Shea Patterson held the ball on a zone read play and sprinted 81 yards down the sideline, before being forced out of bounds just short of the goal line.

Senior running back Karan Higdon ran it in from two yards out at the 13:33 mark, giving U-M a 7-0 lead.

The Badgers answered immediately, scoring a touchdown on a 33-yard run by redshirt sophomore receiver Kendric Pryor, tying the score at 7-7.

Each squad punted on their ensuing possessions, and Nordin gave the Maize and Blue a 10-7 edge when he nailed a 42-yard field goal at the 4:12 mark.

Badger redshirt junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook then tossed a pick to junior safety Josh Metellus, who returned it 31 yards to Wisconsin's 15-yard line.

The Michigan offense stalled once again, though, settling for a 33-yard field goal from Nordin, extending the advantage to 13-7.

Wisconsin punted on its next drive, and Nordin's 54-yard field attempt as the half expired missed the mark.