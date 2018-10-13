Instant Recap: Michigan 38, Wisconsin 13
Michigan handled Wisconsin in surprising fashion this evening inside The Big House, taking down the Badgers, 38-13.
Here's how things unfolded in Ann Arbor.
First Half
The first quarter began like a typical, old-fashioned Big Ten slugfest.
Wisconsin only possessed the ball twice (punted each time), and Michigan held it only once. The Wolverines' lone possession resulted in a missed 41-yard field goal by redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin.
The action picked up in the second frame, though, when junior quarterback Shea Patterson held the ball on a zone read play and sprinted 81 yards down the sideline, before being forced out of bounds just short of the goal line.
Senior running back Karan Higdon ran it in from two yards out at the 13:33 mark, giving U-M a 7-0 lead.
The Badgers answered immediately, scoring a touchdown on a 33-yard run by redshirt sophomore receiver Kendric Pryor, tying the score at 7-7.
Each squad punted on their ensuing possessions, and Nordin gave the Maize and Blue a 10-7 edge when he nailed a 42-yard field goal at the 4:12 mark.
Badger redshirt junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook then tossed a pick to junior safety Josh Metellus, who returned it 31 yards to Wisconsin's 15-yard line.
The Michigan offense stalled once again, though, settling for a 33-yard field goal from Nordin, extending the advantage to 13-7.
Wisconsin punted on its next drive, and Nordin's 54-yard field attempt as the half expired missed the mark.
Second Half
The second half started well for the Maize and Blue — they put together an 11-play, 75-yard drive, capped off by a two-yard touchdown run from Patterson.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh decided to attempt a two-point conversion, with Patterson finding sophomore wideout Nico Collins in the back of the end zone to give U-M a 21-7 edge.
Three punts then ensued (two by Wisconsin, one by Michigan), before the third quarter came to an end.
Nordin split the uprights for the third time at the 11:36 mark of the fourth quarter, giving U-M a 24-7 advantage.
The game was blown wide open on the Badgers' next possession, when junior cornerback Lavert Hill ran back a 21-yard pick-six to extend the Wolverines' lead to 31-7 at the 11:32 juncture, all but ending the game.
Wisconsin's misery continued, going three-and-out on its next drive.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan McCaffrey replaced Patterson Michigan's next time out, and put the icing on the cake — he held onto the ball on a zone read play and sprinted 44 yards into the end zone with 5:16 left in the game, ballooning U-M's edge to 38-7.
One of the few bright spots for Wisconsin on the evening occurred when Hornibrook found junior wideout A.J. Taylor from three yards out with just 3:47 left in the contest, trimming the U-M lead to 38-13 (failed on the two-point conversion).
Michigan ran out the clock on its final drive of the game, with McCaffrey and freshman Joe Milton splitting the reps at quarterback.
---
