Things got off to a rough start in Columbus, with Michigan's offense going three-and-out on its first drive of the game. OSU then put together a 57-yard, six-play scoring drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins to freshman receiver Chris Olave, making the score 7-0.

The Wolverines got on the board when freshman kicker Jake Moody nailed a 39-yard field goal at the 6:22 mark, making the score 7-3.

Following a Buckeye three-and-out, Michigan tacked on a 31-yard field goal from Moody to start the second quarter, trimming OSU's advantage to 7-6.

Ohio State got on the board again when Haskins found Olave from 24 yards out for his second touchdown of the game at the 9:08 mark, making the score 14-6.

OSU found the end zone yet again following a Michigan punt, when fifth-year senior receiver Johnnie Dixon hauled in a 31-yard TD at the 3:18 mark of the second quarter, making the score 21-6.

The Maize and Blue answered, however, stringing together a 79-yard, eight-play drive that culminated with a 23-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Shea Patterson to sophomore receiver Nico Collins, cutting things to 21-13.

Michigan then kicked off deep, but Ohio State fumbled the fair catch and U-M recovered at the Buckeye nine-yard line with 45 seconds remaining in the half.

Patterson found a wide open junior running back Chris Evans in the end zone on the first play of the series to trim the lead to 21-19 (the two-point conversion failed).

OSU tacked on a 19-yard field goal to end the half, however, making the score 24-19.