Instant Recap: Ohio State 62, Michigan 39
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
First Half
Things got off to a rough start in Columbus, with Michigan's offense going three-and-out on its first drive of the game. OSU then put together a 57-yard, six-play scoring drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins to freshman receiver Chris Olave, making the score 7-0.
The Wolverines got on the board when freshman kicker Jake Moody nailed a 39-yard field goal at the 6:22 mark, making the score 7-3.
Following a Buckeye three-and-out, Michigan tacked on a 31-yard field goal from Moody to start the second quarter, trimming OSU's advantage to 7-6.
Ohio State got on the board again when Haskins found Olave from 24 yards out for his second touchdown of the game at the 9:08 mark, making the score 14-6.
OSU found the end zone yet again following a Michigan punt, when fifth-year senior receiver Johnnie Dixon hauled in a 31-yard TD at the 3:18 mark of the second quarter, making the score 21-6.
The Maize and Blue answered, however, stringing together a 79-yard, eight-play drive that culminated with a 23-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Shea Patterson to sophomore receiver Nico Collins, cutting things to 21-13.
Michigan then kicked off deep, but Ohio State fumbled the fair catch and U-M recovered at the Buckeye nine-yard line with 45 seconds remaining in the half.
Patterson found a wide open junior running back Chris Evans in the end zone on the first play of the series to trim the lead to 21-19 (the two-point conversion failed).
OSU tacked on a 19-yard field goal to end the half, however, making the score 24-19.
Second Half
Both teams punted on their opening possession of the second half, and Ohio State tacked on a 19-yard field goal at the 8:25 mark to make it 27-19.
OSU then blocked U-M's punt on its next series and returned it 33 yards for a touchdown, blowing the game open at 34-19.
Things got worse when Patterson was picked off by junior safety Jordan Fuller at the 3:45 mark of the quarter, leading to a two-yard touchdown run by redshirt junior running back Mike Weber to extend the edge to 41-19.
The Wolverines opened the fourth quarter with Patterson finding Collins in the end zone for the wideout's second score of the day, this one from 12 yards out to cut the lead to 41-25 (the two-point conversion failed).
The Buckeyes answered immediately, though, when fifth-year senior wideout Parris Campbell took a handoff 78 yards to the house to extend the advantage to 48-25.
The Maize and Blue followed that up by driving 86 yards in 11 plays, capping the possession off with a one-yard TD run by sophomore fullback Ben Mason at 9:35 of the fourth quarter. The Wolverines kicked the extra point this time, making the score 48-32.
The scoring didn't end there, though, as the Buckeyes drove 75 yards in six plays, with redshirt junior receiver K.J. Hill catching a two-yard touchdown pass to extend the margin to 55-32 with 6:59 to go in the game.
U-M freshman quarterback Joe Milton was picked off by OSU sophomore safety Brendon White on the team's next series, and Haskins found Campbell for a 16-yard TD with 5:26 to go, which made the score 62-32.
Another touchdown was added by Michigan when Milton ran it in from four yards out with just 3:16 left, and the Maize and Blue trailed 62-39.
The Buckeyes drove down to the U-M seven-yard line on their final drive of the game, but chose to take a knee and run out the clock.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook