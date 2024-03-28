Michigan legend Trevor Keegan sits down with Maize & Blue Review's Trevor McCue.

Keegan shares why he knew Michigan would beat Ohio State in 2021, the infamous scrum in '21, and the emotional moment Zak Zinter was injured in 2023. He also discusses how the team faced adversity and dealt with media pressure during signgate. With the NFL Draft right around the corner, Keegan tells us how he has been preparing, why Michigan offensive linemen are years ahead, and how he found time to watch some 2023 Michigan highlights.