Into The Blue: 2020 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 1.0
Into The Blue is a new weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.
Read the first edition below.
Welcome to the first edition of the confidence board.
With the 2020 recruiting class winding down, it’s time to take a deep dive into remaining targets and share the latest on where Michigan stands with each one.
Recruits, including soft commits, are sorted by confidence level below.
High Confidence
S Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic
There have been a lot of questions regarding the recruitment of Morant, who gave Michigan a verbal commitment over the summer. Yes, Morant has officially visited Texas A&M and is still flirting with Penn State and USC, but I'm still not too worried. Remember, Morant wanted to wait until January to make a decision before pulling the trigger earlier than expected. He always wanted to take visits. I don't expect the needle to move with Texas A&M, and he didn't visit Penn State over the weekend as anticipated. The safe bet is he sticks with Michigan.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news