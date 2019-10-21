Into The Blue is a new weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday. Read the first edition below.

Michigan is working hard on Stanford offensive line commit Myles Hinton. (Brandon Brown)

Welcome to the first edition of the confidence board. With the 2020 recruiting class winding down, it’s time to take a deep dive into remaining targets and share the latest on where Michigan stands with each one. Recruits, including soft commits, are sorted by confidence level below.

High Confidence