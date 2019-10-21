News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-21 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: 2020 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 1.0

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Into The Blue is a new weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read the first edition below.

Michigan is working hard on Stanford offensive line commit Myles Hinton.
Michigan is working hard on Stanford offensive line commit Myles Hinton. (Brandon Brown)

Welcome to the first edition of the confidence board.

With the 2020 recruiting class winding down, it’s time to take a deep dive into remaining targets and share the latest on where Michigan stands with each one.

Recruits, including soft commits, are sorted by confidence level below.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

High Confidence 

S Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

There have been a lot of questions regarding the recruitment of Morant, who gave Michigan a verbal commitment over the summer. Yes, Morant has officially visited Texas A&M and is still flirting with Penn State and USC, but I'm still not too worried. Remember, Morant wanted to wait until January to make a decision before pulling the trigger earlier than expected. He always wanted to take visits. I don't expect the needle to move with Texas A&M, and he didn't visit Penn State over the weekend as anticipated. The safe bet is he sticks with Michigan.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}