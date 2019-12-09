News More News
Into The Blue: 2020 Michigan Recruiting Confidence Board 3.0

EJ Holland
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

California quarterback CJ Stroud is officially visited Michigan over the weekend.

Welcome to the third edition of the confidence board.

With the 2020 recruiting class winding down, it’s time to take a deep dive into remaining targets and share the latest on where Michigan stands with each one.

Recruits, including soft commits, are sorted by confidence level below.

High Confidence 

S Jordan Morant, Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic

There were a lot of questions regarding the recruitment of Morant, who gave Michigan a verbal commitment over the summer. Yes, Morant officially visited Texas A&M and USC and flirted with Penn State, but I'm still not too worried. Remember, Morant wanted to wait until January to make a decision before pulling the trigger earlier than expected. He always wanted to take visits. USC is the last threat standing, but there are still stability questions, and it's a long way from home. Michigan did a nice job on his visit for 'The Game' and is the safe bet.

