 Major Scoop On Remaining 2021 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Offensive Targets
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-06 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Into The Blue: Major Scoop On Remaining 2021 Offensive Targets

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

Read this week's edition below.

Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds an offer from Michigan Wolverines football recruiting.
Rivals100 running back Donovan Edwards holds a Michigan offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
*** Michigan has approached the recruitment of Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards the right way. Edwards is a private person and has stayed out of the limelight for the majority of the dead period. Instead of bombarding him with calls, Michigan has taken a more relaxed approach with Edwards. The Wolverines have given the highly touted ball carrier space, which he very much appreciates as noted in my story with him last week. I have reason to believe this approach has helped the Wolverines a lot recently.

