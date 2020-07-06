*** Michigan has approached the recruitment of Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards the right way. Edwards is a private person and has stayed out of the limelight for the majority of the dead period. Instead of bombarding him with calls, Michigan has taken a more relaxed approach with Edwards. The Wolverines have given the highly touted ball carrier space, which he very much appreciates as noted in my story with him last week. I have reason to believe this approach has helped the Wolverines a lot recently.