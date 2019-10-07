*** Michigan has a handful of 2020 targets remaining on the board, including Rivals100 offensive lineman Andrew Gentry. The Columbine (Colo.) offensive tackle, however, has a bit of a unique situation since he is a mission trip kid. That means Gentry will sign a financial aid agreement as opposed to an NLI and won’t join a college program until 2022 after he completes his two-year mission trip. Gentry does not have to sign with the school he commits to at that point but most kids usually do.

*** Michigan has been fully supportive of Gentry, who is set on taking the mission trip immediately upon high school graduation. In a few cases, kids delay their mission trip until after college. I actually covered the recruitment of former four-star offensive lineman Junior Angilau, who did just that at Texas. However, Gentry is not wavering at all. He knows what he wants to do, and the Wolverines are completely fine with that.

*** So where exactly does Michigan sit in his recruitment? I would say Michigan is right up there with BYU and Stanford. Virginia and LSU are two other schools in the mix here. Michigan is set to host him for an unofficial visit on Oct. 26 when the Wolverines take on Notre Dame. It’s the only visit Gentry has set at this time, so the Wolverines might get the final crack at the towering tackle. Needless to say, they need to hit a homerun. Gentry has a great relationship with offensive line coach Ed Warinner and feels like Ann Arbor would be a great fit.