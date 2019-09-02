*** I put in a new FutureCast pick in favor of Michigan for four-star 2021 Clarkston (Mich.) offensive lineman Rocco Spindler. It’s clear Michigan has the lead for Spindler. In fact, Spindler straight up told me Michigan has the overall advantage in his recruitment at this point in the process. Spindler actually plans on visiting Michigan a whopping four times this season, starting with the Army game this weekend. The fact that Michigan is getting him on campus so many times this year speaks volumes.

*** Spindler is Michigan’s to lose. As long as the Wolverines continue to impress him on his string of visits and produce on the field, it wouldn’t be surprised to see them lock up the in-state prospect earlier than expected. With that said, Notre Dame is a team to keep an eye on in this recruitment. He likes the tradition and academics in South Bend. Still, Michigan is making Spindler a top overall priority for next cycle and is treating him as such. Right now, I see him landing in Ann Arbor.