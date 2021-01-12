 Into The Blue Pt. 2: Michigan Football Recruiting Parents Talk Jim Harbaugh Extension; Insight From AA Game
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-12 15:53:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Into The Blue Pt. 2: Parents Talk Harbaugh Extension; Insight From AA Game

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every week.

Read this week's edition below.

All-American Parents Talk Harbaugh Extension

The wait is over.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has signed his contract extension and will be in Ann Arbor for the foreseeable future.

While the Harbaugh situation lasted longer than anticipated, parents of Michigan signees that played in the Pylon 7v7 All-American Game in Dallas this weekend were just happy it ultimately got done.

