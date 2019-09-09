Into The Blue is a new weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel on the Wolverines from insider EJ Holland every Monday.

*** Michigan is still in the market for another running back this cycle, and three-star Isaiah Jacobs is at the top of the board. The Wolverines sent Jacobs an official offer letter last month, and he had a personal conversation with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. Jacobs remains highly interested in Michigan and is keeping in contact with running backs coach Jay Harbaugh.

*** Jacobs is letting his recruiting process play out. While most prospects are in a hurry to make a decision due to the accelerated recruiting timeline, Jacobs is taking things extremely slow and may not make a decision until the second signing day. Jacobs hopes to make all five of his official visits this season but is still mapping things out. Jacobs’ most recent trip was an unofficial visit to Arkansas.