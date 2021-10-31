Introducing TMBR's new Video Analyst, Stephen Osentoski

Hi there! I'm Stephen Osentoski and I'm thrilled to be joining The Maize and Blue Review as a Video Analyst. For those of you who've watched my videos in the past, thanks for following me on this journey from MGoFish or MaizenBrew, my previous stops before this one. If my name is new to you, this video should help provide a bit of insight into the kind of content you can expect from me.

First and foremost, football film analysis. I love breaking down the X's and O's from each football game and finding what went wrong, what went right, and everything in between. That'll be the first thing I'll be plugging away at right away this week, so be on the lookout. In the coming weeks/months, I'll be shifting over to basketball content, providing regular highlights and some more in-depth analysis with a really special guest. I'm super pumped about this guest and it's someone who will shed a TON of knowledge on the program and the inner workings of the basketball team.

Additionally, some things in the future to look out for will be:

* Hype Videos

* Recruit Analysis Breakdowns

* Live Streams

I have a ton planned and I can't wait to get started. Say hello to me on the board and throw a follow my way on Twitter @StephenToski to further connect. Finally, throw a subscription to the YouTube channel. I'm going to be posting a lot of content, and subscriptions go a long way.

Signing out for now, but will catch you all soon on my next video.