Michigan plays at Penn State on November 11 this season. It is a big day for the Big Ten East Division as Ohio State will travel to Michigan State. It has been announced by Michigan State that their game against the Buckeyes will be the night game of that week, broadcast as part of NBC's new Big Ten coverage.

With the new media rights agreement, the Big Ten has broadcasting deals with Fox, CBS, and NBC. Fox will continue to air the "premier" game as part of their Big Noon Kickoff, while CBS will broadcast games in the 3:30pm window and NBC will end the day with their primetime game.

For the 2023 season, CBS still has broadcasting rights with the SEC so they will air only 7 Big Ten games in varying windows. So what does all this mean for the Michigan at Penn State game?

Fox gets the choice of primary game and with Michigan at Penn State and Ohio State at Michigan State being the biggest games of that weekend, it seems highly likely Fox has chosen the Michigan at Penn State game for its noon coverage, giving Ohio State at Michigan State to NBC.

There has been no word from Fox, the Big Ten, Michigan, or Penn State regarding the scheduling of this game, but with the Michigan State announcement it looks like Michigan will not be facing a night game white out against the Nittany Lions.



