Simpson was selected to the All-Big Ten second-team by the coaches and media. He’s averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and is first in the conference and second in the country in assists per game, with 7.9. His 246 assists on the year are the most in the Big Ten and the country. Simpson has played in more games (146) than any other Wolverine in program history. Simpson and senior center Jon Teske are the program’s all-time winningest players, as they’ve racked up 108 career victories.

Simpson was one of 10 players coming into the season tabbed as Preseason All-Big Ten. He was one of 20 named to the watch list for the 2020 Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. The two-time U-M co-captain was named among 50 candidates on the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year award watch list. He is also one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year award. Simpson was a selection for Second-Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive team as a junior.