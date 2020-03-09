News More News
Isaiah Livers, Zavier Simpson, Franz Wagner Earn Big Ten Honors

Three Michigan Wolverines basketball players earned Big Ten honors for their performances in the 2019-20 season.

Junior forward Isaiah Livers, senior point guard Zavier Simpson and freshman guard Franz Wagner all earned recognition, as the Big Ten media and coaches handed out awards Monday.

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Monday Musings-Final Regular Season Thoughts

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Zavier Simpson is Second-Team All-Big Ten for the second-straight season.
Michigan Wolverines basketball's Zavier Simpson is Second-Team All-Big Ten for the second-straight season. (Lon Horwedel)

Simpson was selected to the All-Big Ten second-team by the coaches and media. He’s averaging 12.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, and is first in the conference and second in the country in assists per game, with 7.9. His 246 assists on the year are the most in the Big Ten and the country. Simpson has played in more games (146) than any other Wolverine in program history. Simpson and senior center Jon Teske are the program’s all-time winningest players, as they’ve racked up 108 career victories.

Simpson was one of 10 players coming into the season tabbed as Preseason All-Big Ten. He was one of 20 named to the watch list for the 2020 Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. The two-time U-M co-captain was named among 50 candidates on the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year award watch list. He is also one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year award. Simpson was a selection for Second-Team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive team as a junior.

Livers was selected as an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media. He’s missed 10 games this season with three different injuries. In 21 games played, Livers is averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 40.2 percent on three-pointers. He was selected to the Battle 4 Atlantis All-Tournament Team in November, after averaging 16.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in wins over Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga.

Wagner was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team. The Berlin, Germany native missed the first four games of the season with a wrist injury, but since has started 27 consecutive games, averaging 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest. Wagner has been honored with three Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards this season.

Here's the full list of honors handed out by the Big Ten media and coaches.

2019-20 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Big Ten coaches

FIRST TEAM

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Jalen Smith, Maryland

CASSIUS WINSTON, MICHIGAN STATE

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

SECOND TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Zavier Simpson Michigan

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

KOFI COCKBURN, ILLINOIS

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, INDIANA

CJ Fredrick, Iowa

Franz Wagner, Michigan

Rocket Watts, Michigan State

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Jamari Wheeler, Penn State

Nojel Eastern, Purdue

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR:

Aaron Wiggins, Maryland

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS

2019-20 Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Honorees

Andres Feliz, Illinois; Joey Brunk, Indiana; Connor McCaffery, Iowa; Aaron Wiggins, Maryland; Austin Davis, Michigan; Cassius Winston, Michigan State; Michael Hurt, Minnesota; Haanif Cheatham, Nebraska; A.J. Turner, Northwestern; Danny Hummer, Ohio State; John Harrar, Penn State; Tommy Luce, Purdue; Akwasi Yeboah, Rutgers; Michael Ballard, Wisconsin.

2019-20 All-Big Ten Men’s Basketball Team

As selected by Media Voting Panel

FIRST TEAM

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

LUKA GARZA, IOWA

Jalen Smith, Maryland

Cassius Winston, Michigan State

Lamar Stevens, Penn State

SECOND TEAM

Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

Zavier Simpson, Michigan

Xavier Tillman, Michigan State

Daniel Oturu, Minnesota

Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

THIRD TEAM

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Marcus Carr, Minnesota

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

HONORABLE MENTION

Darryl Morsell, Maryland

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Cam Mack, Nebraska

Myreon Jones, Penn State

Trevion Williams, Purdue

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers

D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

PLAYER OF THE YEAR:

Luka Garza, Iowa

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois

COACH OF THE YEAR:

Greg Gard, Wisconsin

Unanimous selections IN ALL CAPS

---

