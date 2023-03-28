It was hard to ignore the similarities between Braiden McGregor and Aidan Hutchinson when the Wolverines were recruiting the Port Huron native in 2020. Top 5 strong side defensive ends from Eastern Michigan, standing at an identical 6'6" 260lbs, their hair and faces even look alike.

The comparison go beyond measurables. McGregor has the perfect frame to play the EDGE, especially at Michigan. He is tall and long, lean muscle, and quick twitch athlete that can get to the quarterback in multiple ways.

McGregor suffered a torn MCL, PCL and meniscus in his right knee during his senior season which cost him his freshman season. He returned to football activity in 2021, and spent most of that season just getting back to competing and playing football, playing behind Hutchinson.

Hutchinson would be the #2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the door was open for McGregor to be a bigger contributor. He would play in all 14 games in 2022, and achievement of its own. He notched three starts with Mike Morris out with an injury. Now, with Morris following Hutchinson to the NFL, it is simply McGregor's turn.