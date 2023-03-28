It's Braiden McGregor's turn, "chance to be dominant player" says Minter
It was hard to ignore the similarities between Braiden McGregor and Aidan Hutchinson when the Wolverines were recruiting the Port Huron native in 2020. Top 5 strong side defensive ends from Eastern Michigan, standing at an identical 6'6" 260lbs, their hair and faces even look alike.
The comparison go beyond measurables. McGregor has the perfect frame to play the EDGE, especially at Michigan. He is tall and long, lean muscle, and quick twitch athlete that can get to the quarterback in multiple ways.
McGregor suffered a torn MCL, PCL and meniscus in his right knee during his senior season which cost him his freshman season. He returned to football activity in 2021, and spent most of that season just getting back to competing and playing football, playing behind Hutchinson.
Hutchinson would be the #2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the door was open for McGregor to be a bigger contributor. He would play in all 14 games in 2022, and achievement of its own. He notched three starts with Mike Morris out with an injury. Now, with Morris following Hutchinson to the NFL, it is simply McGregor's turn.
"Braiden McGregor, there's a guy when you talk about the process of development, everybody is sometimes on a different trajectory there," said defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. "Sometimes injury-related, confidence-related. People in front of you related. He's had a career here where he's dealt with injuries, deal with the number two pick in the draft being in front of him, other guys."
A consistent theme in the Michigan Football program's resurgence has been overcoming adversity. McGregor's injury has impacted his timeline, but not his development.
"I think he's trusted the process here and he's continued to develop at a really fast, high rate," Minter said. "Especially coming off what he's dealt with prior. I'm really, really excited about Braiden. I think he has a chance to be a dominant player."
McGregor has shown flashes of the kind of dominant player he can be. With 4.5 tackles for loss last season, including 2 sacks, McGregor has all the tools to be a dominant EDGE rusher, it's about putting it together consistently when given more opportunities.
Minter says "I think the challenge for him is he does it in spurts and he knows this. It's to take over a game. I'm excited to see that happen."
Michigan didn't replace Aidan Hutchinson last season with a single player. If they do it this season, it's not hard to imagine that player being Braiden McGregor.
---
