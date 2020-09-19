 ITB Extra: Insider Notes On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Target Rivals250 LB Joshua Burnham
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-19 08:33:12 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Insider Notes On Rivals250 LB Joshua Burnham

In-state linebacker Joshua Burnham holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
In-state linebacker Joshua Burnham holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on 2022 Rivals250 Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Joshua Burnham.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}