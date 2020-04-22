News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-22 15:58:43 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Jim Harbaugh Set To Chat With Elite Pass Rusher

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on top recruits this week.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on top recruits this week. (Brandon Brown)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Jim Harbaugh's personal push for a top defensive end/outside linebacker recruit.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}