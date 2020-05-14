ITB Extra: Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Set For Big Recruiting Calls
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his recruiting schedule heading into the weekend.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook