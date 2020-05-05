News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 15:27:49 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: New FutureCast Pick In For Michigan To Land Top Defensive Target

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on top recruits this week.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will check in on top recruits this week. (Lon Horwedel)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Michigan and its push to close with one of its top overall defensive targets.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}