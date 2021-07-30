 ITB Extra: Rivals250 DB Set To Visit Michigan Wolverines Football Recruititng This Weekend
News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-30 10:35:05 -0500') }} football Edit

ITB Extra: Rivals250 DB Set To Visit Michigan This Weekend

Michigan Wolverines Football recruiting is expanding its 2022 secondary recruiting board.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on a Rivals250 prospect planning to visit Michigan for the BBQ at The Big House.

Click Here to read this update;.

{{ article.author_name }}