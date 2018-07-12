Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-12 09:24:43 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ITF EXTRA: Five-Star D.J. Carton Nearing A Decision?

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan class of 2019 five-star target D.J. Carton is on his Ohio State visit, and his recruitment is winding down. Here's the latest ...

A1t7fnihs6x4hlqpwqkd
D.J. Carton is one of the top point guards in the 2019 class.
Ron Bailey/HoyaReport.com

ITF EXTRA: D.J. Carton Nearing A Decision?


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}