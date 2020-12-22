ITF EXTRA: Don Brown Dismissal Part Of Significant Michigan Staff Shakeup?
Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Don Brown has been dismissed from the program after five years in his post, TheWolverine.com has confirmed.
In this Inside The Fort Extra, we have the latest on Michigan's coaching situation and potential moves that will take place.
CLICK HERE to read this update.
