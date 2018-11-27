Michigan fell 62-39 in Columbus, and that one’s going to sting for a while. We talk the future, likely bowl games and more in this write-up.

Michigan fell 62-39 in Columbus, and that one’s going to sting for a while.There’s not sugar coating this one a few days later. It was a stink bomb from the top down. Before we get into the ugly truth after watching the film, here are some things we’ve picked up, a few areas that absolutely have to improve and some thoughts about the future.

First, “The Co-Champs of The East” probably wasn’t what Louis Elbel had in mind when he wrote “The Victors.” We’ve never gotten a more hollow email from the Big Ten than the one that started this way after the win over Indiana:

Michigan Earns Share of East Division Title

Wolverines clinch at least a share of first division title