Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-06 09:36:04 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ITF EXTRA: The Latest On D.J. Carton, 2019 Michigan Basketball Recruiting

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan coaches continue to recruit the class of 2019 hard … here’s the latest.

Njxasbo1ixdugpkkfam4
D.J. Carton enjoyed great visits to Michigan and Indiana.

ITF EXTRA: The Latest On D.J. Carton, 2019 Michigan Basketball Recruiting

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

Ebj1wgvyjwuwieu2qp9r
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}