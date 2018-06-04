ITF HOOPS EXTRA: Monday Night Update, Beilein and the Pistons
Vegas has released odds on the Detroit Pistons' next coach, and John Beilein comes in at 4-1. Here's some big news ...
Interesting numbers:— Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) June 4, 2018
Current odds for next #Pistons coach, from @BovadaLV:
Dwane Casey: 3/2
Jerry Stackhouse: 9/4
John Beilein: 4/1
Jason Kidd: 6/1
Juwan Howard: 7/1
Kenny Smith: 7/1
---
