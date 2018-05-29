Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-29 10:50:48 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ITF HOOPS EXTRA: On Charles Matthews, D.J. Carton And More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan redshirt junior Charles Matthews has a decision to make ... will he stay in the NBA Draft or return to U-M?

Yu3x74pqooobonf9cv0h
Charles Matthews worked out recently for the New York Knicks.
AP Images

ITF HOOPS EXTRA: On Charles Matthews, D.J. Carton And More

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}