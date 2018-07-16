Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-16 09:09:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

ITF HOOPS EXTRA: On Freshmen Standing Out In Early Practices

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

A few freshmen are standing out in early practices for John Beilein's team. Here's the latest ...

Ptyxhv5d5ixvbrxfagfp
Ignas Brazdeikis, a five-star prospect.
Courtesy of USA Basketball/Cameron Browne

ITF HOOPS EXTRA: FRESHMAN BASKETBALL STANDOUTS

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}