Michigan lost a great one when junior Moritz Wagner left for a shot at the pros, going No. 25 overall to Los Angeles. It will be up to junior-to-be Jon Teske and redshirt sophomore-to-be Austin Davis to pick up the slack, but there are other possibilities, too.

Teske is the best one right now, and he’s a good one. Early returns in practices have been very encouraging … as one of our sources said after speaking with an assistant coach he is “putting in the work” and “going to be something.”