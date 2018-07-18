Ticker
ITF HOOPS EXTRA: On The Big Men ...

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Jon Teske will be asked to play big minutes this year.
Michigan lost a great one when junior Moritz Wagner left for a shot at the pros, going No. 25 overall to Los Angeles. It will be up to junior-to-be Jon Teske and redshirt sophomore-to-be Austin Davis to pick up the slack, but there are other possibilities, too.

Teske is the best one right now, and he’s a good one. Early returns in practices have been very encouraging … as one of our sources said after speaking with an assistant coach he is “putting in the work” and “going to be something.”

