New Michigan quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell has a major ally in his corner in junior quarterback J.J. McCarthy. One of the biggest supporters of Campbell, McCarthy was very vocal about his desire to play for Campbell when a position on the staff opened up.

Now, a handful of practices into spring, the love McCarthy has for Campbell continues to grow with his position coach now being able to show more of his coaching ability that was limited last season due to him being an analyst with the program.

"I absolutely love Kirk," McCarthy said. "Not just the fact that he is a wizard in the pass game and with developing QBs, just because he is a great friend. Great brother. You can have that relationship with a coach. You can push through so many limitations and exceed expectations with my growth and his. That's the thing, we feed off each and it's really special. Extremely grateful to have him here."

Current players and recruits alike have praised Campbell as a coach and a person, who mentions his ability to build relationships and be relatable to anyone he talks to.

McCarthy was asked about the differences between Matt Weiss and Campbell with his answer showing just how the two coaches are vastly different in terms of personality and coaching style.

"I would say Coach Weiss hit me with more of the stoic approach of, OK, let's break this down in meetings and all that," McCarthy said. "Kirk was, 'Let's break it down on the field right now. Let's get to the root of it right away.' He just has this live energy to him that we all gravitate towards.

"He's very relatable to us so it's really awesome to be open and vulnerable with him. It makes it easier for us to grow because that's the biggest place for us to grow."