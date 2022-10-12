Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has stared down a handful of tests in the face during the early stages of the season and he's answered every one.

While the results have been far from perfect but the Wolverines have been playing mostly unblemished football through six games of the season.

One of those areas that McCarthy acknowledges needs improvement is the connection on the deep ball with his receivers. Since the Maryland game, its appeared that the Wolverines have been close to hitting the home run ball, inching closer each week since.

However, it hasn't been there yet.

McCarthy believes that as the strength returns to a shoulder injury he was nursing over the offseason, the better the chances are that the Wolverines will connect on.

“Probably the biggest key, and the only key, is just myself, just putting the ball on them,” McCarthy said. “Understanding that as I’m recovering from this injury from the offseason that like I’m starting to gain my strength back, my hips are more mobile, they’ve gained more strength, and just being able to get back into that rhythm again, and not be able to feel like that I need to put my all into a throw.

"Just realize I have a strong arm, just focus on it, see the ball through the throat and just deliver it to them. But the guy has been doing great getting open, I just got to put the ball on them.”

Another area of continued growth is the ability to hand the ball off or keep it himself and run with it.

It's something that McCarthy is learning with continued reps on the field.

"I feel like it’s just experience," McCarthy said. "Being in the situations and being given the opportunities that come with the game. With each play, just being able to have that experience to grow from that. I could go in Glick and go over all that stuff right now a million times.

"But if you’re not actually in the moment and having that experience, then it’s not a true—I don’t want to say it’s not true growth, but it’s not as productive growth as being out there and doing it in a lot of bullets, live action."