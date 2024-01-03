With its win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl on Monday, the Michigan football team reached unprecedented heights. After having been eliminated in the first round of the College Football Playoff in each of the last two seasons, Michigan won its first CFP game in program history on New Year's Day, clinching a spot in the National Championship.

It's also Michigan's first appearance in a National Championship Game in program history — none of the program's 11 claimed national titles came with a win over an opponent in such a game.

The win over the Crimson Tide also marks the first 14-win season in the 144-year history of the program.

"That was glorious," Jim Harbaugh said after the game. "It was a tremendous football game. Congratulate Alabama on a terrific game, and their great players and coaching staff and their fans. It was an epic game. Glorious is how I feel. That was a tremendous win."

Michigan has a chance to complete a perfect season on Monday, Jan. 8, in Houston against Washington, but it's been far from a perfect season for the nation's top-ranked team off the field.

The season began with a three-game self-imposed suspension for Harbaugh, which turned out to be the first of two three-game suspensions the Michigan head coach would face en route to a perfect 14-0 record.

As the entire college football world is now aware, Harbaugh was suspended for the final three games of the regular season because of the sign-stealing allegations surrounding the program.

Unfortunately for Michigan, the final three games of the regular season were the three toughest games on the schedule. But Sherrone Moore stepped up to fill Harbaugh's shoes, and Michigan went 3-0 in those games with wins over two top-10 teams.

Now, Michigan is 14-0 and on the cusp of winning its first outright national championship in 75 years, but people are still talking about the allegations from October.

On Wednesday, ahead of the National Championship, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy didn't sugarcoat the effect the allegations have had on the team this season.

I just feel like it sucks..." McCarthy said. "...We do work our butts off. We do watch so much film and look for those little tendencies and spend like 10, 15 minutes on one clip alone just looking at all the little details of the posture, of the linebackers or the D-ends, the safeties off levels, the corner to the field is press but the corner to the boundary is off, little stuff like that where it's like, you could say it's all sign stealing, but there's a lot more that goes into play, and a lot of stuff that gets masked, a lot of work that gets masked just because of the outside perception of what sign stealing is all about."

Defensive tackle Mason Graham also attributed the success to incredibly hard work.

"I feel like we just kind of watch film and we get tendencies from other teams, just like Trevor was saying, and we kind of just pick up on it," Graham said. "I feel like we just have a high football IQ here at Michigan. We go over specific situations multiple times a week, just kind of learning more about the game every day, every meeting, just kind of just building that IQ and being starter football players all around so we pick up on things faster, even if it's in-game adjustments."

McCarthy went on to say that a good majority of teams in college football steal signs, and that, before he was even a part of the team, Michigan had to adjust to Ohio State stealing its signs.

"Yeah, and I also feel like it's so unfortunate because there's probably -- I don't want to say a crazy number, but I'd say a good number, 80 percent of the teams in college football steal signs. It's just a thing about football. It's been around for years."

"We actually had to adapt because in 2020 or 2019 when Ohio State was stealing our signs, which is legal and they were doing it, we had to get up to the level that they were at, and we had to make it an even playing field."

Michigan is now not only on Ohio State's level, it has surpassed its archrival in terms of program success the last three seasons.

Perhaps the entire Michigan football team is in agreement with McCarthy and Graham, but it hasn't slowed the Wolverines down yet. And now, in the midst of all the chaos this season has provided, the players stand just 60 minutes away from becoming Michigan football legends.