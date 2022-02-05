Jace Howard provides much-needed effort on defense for Michigan

Michigan trailed by six entering the second half on Saturday.

Nothing of concern given the circumstances. Purdue's playmakers were dominating like usual and had the home crowd of Mackey Arena on their side. The Wolverines were already in a tough situation to begin with but to come out of the locker room behind single-digits gave them enough opportunity to pull off the upset.

Juwan Howard needed to figure out a way to slow down the half-court offense of Purdue and initiated a press to open up the half. The head coach saw the competitive drive from his team on the road and used it to his advantage defensively.

Leading the way was Jace Howard.

The youngest Howard totaled just five minutes on the floor in the 82-76 loss but utilized his time with a resounding effort that was felt by everyone on Michigan. Howard's never-ending motor and 6-foot-7 frame provided a tough on-ball matchup that kept the Wolverines in the game.

"Huge, man," the eldest Howard said. "One of the things about (Jace) is that he's a competitor and he doesn't have any other choice. With that, he has embraced being in a situation where he belongs. That's the key, his man belongs, and he embraces being able to whatever he can do to help his teammates."

Michigan's defense with Howard as front-man proved to be the boost it was looking for when facing a hostile crowd and a top-five ranked program. Coaches always iterate that a good defense translates to good offense and that's what the Wolverines got thanks to Howard.

Hunter Dickinson led the way with 28 points on 12 made shots while the team would shoot 55.7 percent from the field and 44.4. from the three-point line.

DeVante' Jones added 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Caleb Houstan posted 11 points. Howard scored one point off a free throw after drawing the foul from a layup attempt.

"It was major for us," Jones said of Howard's performance. "Jace Howard is a guy that's always ready. He brings a lot of energy and leadership. That's a guy you want on your team. I'm glad we have him because without him, it wouldn't have been that close. Big shoutout to Jace Howard, he's always ready. We know that we can count on him."

Howard relentless energy was a catalyst to Purdue committing multiple turnovers and leading to opportunities on the other end of the court. It turned so many heads on social media that even the wife of Juwan Howard made sure to give her two cents.

That type of grind from the sophomore guard is what's going to earn him consistent playing time moving forward. As opposed to the limited time seen on Saturday. Howard did earn a career-high 15 minutes at Illinois due to a limited roster from COVID-19 protocols, but has seen his numbers drop in the two weeks, which should change if the head coach's sentiment after the game holds any meaning.

"It's his teammates too of course who applaud a young man who's diving on the floor for loose balls," Howard said. "Or battling a big that weighs more than he does or attacking a basket and doesn't care if the shot gets blocked. Not trying to finesse it. And defensively, it was just inspiring to watch."